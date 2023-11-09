The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Mosaic by 64,942.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,314,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,285,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $794,460,000 after acquiring an additional 81,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,410,000 after acquiring an additional 160,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mosaic by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MOS

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.