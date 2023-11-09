The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.58) price target on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 930 ($11.48).
The Sage Group Trading Up 1.3 %
About The Sage Group
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.
