Thomas Spain Sells 11,790 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32), for a total value of £3,065.40 ($3,783.98).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, Thomas Spain sold 50,096 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32), for a total value of £13,024.96 ($16,078.21).

On Friday, October 27th, Thomas Spain bought 48,716 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £12,666.16 ($15,635.30).

On Tuesday, October 24th, Thomas Spain sold 70,618 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32), for a total value of £18,360.68 ($22,664.71).

On Thursday, September 28th, Thomas Spain purchased 36,424 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,470.24 ($11,690.21).

On Monday, September 18th, Thomas Spain sold 1,514,050 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35), for a total value of £423,934 ($523,310.70).

On Friday, September 15th, Thomas Spain purchased 170,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £49,300 ($60,856.68).

On Wednesday, September 13th, Thomas Spain sold 23,672 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.36), for a total value of £6,864.88 ($8,474.11).

On Wednesday, September 6th, Thomas Spain sold 75,797 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.38), for a total value of £23,497.07 ($29,005.15).

Shares of STAF opened at GBX 26.65 ($0.33) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. Staffline Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 25 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 45.15 ($0.56). The stock has a market cap of £40.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2,665.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.98.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

