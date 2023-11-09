Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TOST. Mizuho cut Toast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Toast from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Toast Trading Down 13.6 %

NYSE TOST opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. Toast has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 28.31% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toast will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,349,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,221,979.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,349,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,221,979.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $60,484.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,322 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,512. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Toast by 8,181.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

