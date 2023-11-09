Toast Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 15,466 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 26% compared to the typical volume of 12,237 call options.
In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $39,957.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,821,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $26,019.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,583.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $39,957.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,821,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,322 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,512. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 365.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.
