Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 26.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000.
Shares of NYSE TPZ opened at $13.37 on Thursday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
