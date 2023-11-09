Total Energy Services (TOT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 10th. Analysts expect Total Energy Services to post earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$208.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.50 million. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 11.65%.

Total Energy Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TOT opened at C$8.46 on Thursday. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$7.62 and a 52-week high of C$10.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$338.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOT. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Total Energy Services in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

See Also

