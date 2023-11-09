Traders Buy Large Volume of Matterport Call Options (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,268 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 291% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,604 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Matterport from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Matterport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $778.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.63. Matterport has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $4.07.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 37.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 53,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $140,890.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 218,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,324.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 100,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $262,260.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,395.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 53,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $140,890.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 218,132 shares in the company, valued at $569,324.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,730 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Matterport by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 37,469 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,041,000,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Matterport by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,916,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 265,054 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Matterport by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 53,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Matterport by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 65,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Featured Stories

