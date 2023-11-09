Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,232 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 99% compared to the average volume of 2,635 put options.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KKR opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. alerts:

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

In other Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after acquiring an additional 624,549 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,930,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 842,229 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,154,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,845,000 after acquiring an additional 455,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

(Get Free Report)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.