Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.91, but opened at $8.93. Triumph Group shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 167,000 shares traded.

The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGI. Bank of America cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,787 shares in the company, valued at $416,367.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Triumph Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Triumph Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Triumph Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Triumph Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

