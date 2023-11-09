Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,170 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.
In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of ZI stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
