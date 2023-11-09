Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $27.12. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Veeco Instruments shares last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 56,079 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

In related news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $140,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $45,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $140,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $229,251 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after buying an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 728.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 980,562 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,588,000 after acquiring an additional 718,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,992,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile



Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

