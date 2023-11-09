Versor Investments LP Has $232,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $1,955,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 40,593 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 20.0% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 59,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,012.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 60,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $76.13 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

