Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,468 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1,236.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,347 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 453.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,402,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,178 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,754,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,586 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,650,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,000 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $38.87.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

