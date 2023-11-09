Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Haleon by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 112,055,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545,632 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the first quarter worth approximately $79,007,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $50,724,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 25.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210,449 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,960,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Price Performance

NYSE HLN opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Investec raised shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

