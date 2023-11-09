Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 4,961 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $15.99 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

