Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 519,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 20.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Trading Up 0.8 %
Welltower stock opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.94, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.
Welltower Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
