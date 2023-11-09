Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BlackLine by 16.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $11,485,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,313,000 after acquiring an additional 235,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 2.18. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.68). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

