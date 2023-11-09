Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $648,000 Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $200,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.29%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

