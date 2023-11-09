Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $703,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 100,207.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,759,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,760,000 after buying an additional 3,755,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $277,618,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 461.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,058,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,311,000 after buying an additional 3,335,262 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $215,742,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 425.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 1,622,525 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Read Our Latest Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.