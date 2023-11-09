Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

