Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.20% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JUST stock opened at $62.47 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $274.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average is $61.88.

About Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

