Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Price Performance

AMED stock opened at $92.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average of $89.21. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $106.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,327.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.55.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

