Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 1,167.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average of $98.36. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $120.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.