Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 5,143 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Match Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Match Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 37,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Match Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $58,315. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Match Group

Match Group Stock Down 0.5 %

MTCH opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.