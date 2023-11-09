Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILS. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average is $99.26. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $99.02 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

