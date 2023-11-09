Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,218,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $410.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $281.19 and a 12 month high of $428.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

