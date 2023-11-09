Ware H. Grove Sells 1,159 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $64,011.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,161,960.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CBZ opened at $55.89 on Thursday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
