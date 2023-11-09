Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance

Shares of WOSG opened at GBX 571.50 ($7.05) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 542.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 640.27. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 475.40 ($5.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,061.07 ($13.10). The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,133.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Activity at Watches of Switzerland Group

In other Watches of Switzerland Group news, insider Ian Carter acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 588 ($7.26) per share, with a total value of £205,800 ($254,042.71). 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

