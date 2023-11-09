Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.08 Per Share

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $8.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.70. The consensus estimate for Watts Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WTS opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $141.70 and a fifty-two week high of $192.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.91.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

