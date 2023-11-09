Westrock Coffee’s (WEST) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Westrock Coffee Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEST opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09. Westrock Coffee has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $759.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $224.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.65 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 310.68% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westrock Coffee will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

In other news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 10,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $101,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Westrock Coffee news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $101,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 5,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $49,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,691.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 22,817 shares of company stock valued at $233,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Westrock Coffee by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Westrock Coffee by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 112,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

