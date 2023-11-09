William Blair Comments on CNH Industrial’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CNHI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

