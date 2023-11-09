Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Willis Lease Finance from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WLFC

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $44.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Willis Lease Finance has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.19.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $28,479.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $118,771.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 978,117 shares in the company, valued at $42,616,557.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $28,479.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,923 shares of company stock worth $259,134. Corporate insiders own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 293.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.