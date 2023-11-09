Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $191.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $177.00 to $191.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WING. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Wingstop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.21.

Get Wingstop alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WING

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING stock opened at $207.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.26, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 114.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 111.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $1,528,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.