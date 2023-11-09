Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,169 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

MUC stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

