Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,699 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9,188.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after buying an additional 2,351,246 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,718 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,099 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

