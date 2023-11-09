Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MUE opened at $9.35 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

