Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 21,895 Shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Free Report) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.91% of PepperLime Health Acquisition worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepperLime Health Acquisition by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PepperLime Health Acquisition by 2.0% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEPL opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

