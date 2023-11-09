Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 30,952 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,952 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 130,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 146,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 47,434 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EMD opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

