Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 6,492 Shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.94% of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 311,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 199,300 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $4,795,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $4,124,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 365,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $3,093,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIVB stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

