Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of FTAC Emerald Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the third quarter worth $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $366,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EMLD opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

