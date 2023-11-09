Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VECT. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of VectivBio by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,369,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 867,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VectivBio by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 420,591 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VectivBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of VectivBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,701,000.

NASDAQ:VECT opened at $16.85 on Thursday. VectivBio Holding AG has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

