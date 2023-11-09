Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $901,000 Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,472 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,321,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,076,000 after acquiring an additional 548,162 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Horizon by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,381,000 after acquiring an additional 704,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,345,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in First Horizon by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,932,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after acquiring an additional 218,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FHN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

