Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

ATVI stock opened at $94.42 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

