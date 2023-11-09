Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,414 Shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Focus Impact Acquisition worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIAC. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition by 76.6% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,902,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 825,175 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $8,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,126,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 121.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,217,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 667,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 142.9% during the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Focus Impact Acquisition alerts:

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

FIAC opened at $10.92 on Thursday. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.

Focus Impact Acquisition Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.