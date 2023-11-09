Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 108.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NSA opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $44.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

