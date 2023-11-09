Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 12,238 Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,238 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 30.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NDP stock opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $34.88.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

