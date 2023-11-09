Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 23,177 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,177 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:INVH opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.65%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

