Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in AMETEK by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $147.91 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $164.75. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.03 and its 200 day moving average is $151.50.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.