Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 5,192 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 41,202 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 290,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 35,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. 35.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

IIF stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

